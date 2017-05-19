Video posted on social media shows fight at Harper Creek HS

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A video making the rounds on social media shows a fight at Harper Creek High School.

The video was posted on YouTube earlier this week.

Rob Ridgeway, Superintendent at Harper Creek Community Schools acknowledged to FOX 17 that the video did take place at Harper Creek High School. He says that because the incident involved students, he can’t share information due to student confidentiality rights.

Ridgeway also says, “It is unfortunate the incident was perpetuated by the use of social media,” and that the school does not condone this type of conflict resolution and the safety of the students is of “paramount” importance.