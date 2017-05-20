Auction and burger fundraiser will keep memory of 911 victims alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Join the Grand Haven American Legion today in honoring our local members in the military, law enforcement and first response communities.

Post 28 is hosting an Auction and Burgers night at the VFW from 3 -7 p.m.

Join them for a chance to win great prizes, eat some tasty barbeque and enjoy some family-friendly entertainment.

All proceeds will benefit the 911 Patriot Run on September 11, 2017 to remember the 4,993 lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks and the family of the first responders on scene.

For more information, visit Post 28’s website. The facility is located at 20 North First Street in Grand Haven.