Car flies off U.S. 131 and hits second-floor apartment

Posted 4:06 PM, May 20, 2017, by , Updated at 04:07PM, May 20, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. — A car involved in a three-vehicle accident flew off U.S. 131 and struck a second-story apartment Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred on southbound U.S. 131 north of 28th Street shortly after 1 p.m. One of the vehicles involved left 131, went up an embankment, flew through the air, struck a parked car and hit the second floor of an apartment building at 2610 Charlesgate Ave. SW in Wyoming.

Police said the driver suffered “very minor” injuries.

Nobody was hurt in the other two vehicles involved in the crash on U.S. 131.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

FOX 17 has a crew at the scene and will post more details as they become available.

