Drunk driver facing charges after fleeing police, crashing into building

SPRINGFIELD, Mich, — A 20-year-old Battle Creek man is facing numerous charges after allegedly driving drunk, leading police on a high-speed pursuit and eventually driving his car into a building.

Calhoun County deputies say they were first called to the area of Dickman Road and Carl Avenue for reports of a car committing multiple traffic violations early Saturday.

When a deputy tried to pull the car over, the vehicle sped away going as fast as 100 mph. The deputy ended up losing sight of the driver but several officers from Battle Creek helped track the car down just before 3:30 a.m.

Deputies say the vehicle ended up crashing into a building on private property near Riverside Drive and Dickman Road and the driver started to leave the scene.

Officers did eventually catch up with him and took him into custody.

He was treated for minor injuries and is now awaiting arraignment.