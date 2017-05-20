× ‘Go Topless’ today for local non-profits

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you have ever wanted to ‘Go Topless’ along the lakeshore today is your chance. A local jeep club is encouraging others to join in the fun and lose the jeep top to raise money and awareness for local non-profits like Shields of Hope.

It’s the second year the group Outback Wheelers has hosted the event which is free with your state park pass.

The group is asking for donations for Shields of Hope and canned goods for Muskegon Rescue Mission.

Jeep owners will gather along the lakeshore at Fricano’s Muskegon Lake, 1050 W Western Avenue, starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The ride will end with food and music.

Last year, organizers say they had 70 jeeps participate and hoping to beat that number this year.