Great Lakes Kite Fest kicks off this weekend

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven State Park is going to be covered in kites of all shapes and sizes this weekend for the 29th annual Great Lakes Kite Festival.

Organizers say they have some kites as big as school buses.

Kites will fly all day Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

The event is free and will feature more than 25 flyers from across the U.S and Canada.

Organizers say the weekend-long fest is the largest of its kind in the Midwest.