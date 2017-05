WYOMING, Mich. — Over 1,000 are without power Saturday evening in the Wyoming area.

Consumers Energy tells FOX 17 that crews were in the process of getting the power back to the

affected area as of 7:00pm Saturday. The outage happened just before 6:00pm.

The outage is currently affecting 1,037 customers in the area.

Consumers doesn’t know yet when they will be able to get power back to all of those affected.

They are still investigating what caused the outage.