Police: Man shot after setting up sale on ‘Offer Up’ app

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a sale set up via an online app ended in a man being shot.

Grand Rapids Police say they were called to the 2000 block of Francis Avenue SE around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a shooting. When they got there they found a 25-year-old man that had been shot in the leg.

Police tell us the man was shot after he had set up a meeting through the app ‘Offer Up’. When they met up, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man in his 30’s. He is over six foot tall, with a tattoo on his neck. He was seen leaving in a silver sedan.

Grand Rapids Police’s Major Case Team is currently in the process of investigating the crime.

Anyone who may have additional information about this incident is requested to call 456-3400 or Silent observer at 774-2345. Silent Observer can also be contacted confidentially at http://www.silentobserver.org.