KENT COUNTY, Mich - If you have a valid drivers license and a clean record, the American Cancer Society needs your help.

The Road to Recovery program helps patients in Kent County get to and from their cancer treatment appointments.

The rides are completely free and take the worry and stress out of finding a way to make it to these critical appointments.

To learn more and sign up to become a volunteer driver, click here.

You can also call 1-800-227-2345.