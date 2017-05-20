‘Real Housewives’ stars celebrate restaurant’s grand opening

Posted 10:44 AM, May 20, 2017

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- Pictured: (l-r) Joe Gorga, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (AP) — “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars have received the red carpet treatment at the grand opening of a co-star’s Italian restaurant.

NJ.com  reports owner Joe Gorga and his sister, Teresa Giudice, celebrated the opening of Gorga’s Homemade Pasta and Pizza on Thursday.

Gorga says the restaurant is a tribute to his mother, who died in March.

Other cast members who attended the opening include Danielle Staub, Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania. Flicker and Catania recently opened a gym near the restaurant.

Gorga owns a construction and real estate development business. His wife, Melissa Gorga, runs a Montclair clothing boutique.

Bravo hasn’t announced when the show’s eighth season will return.

