Woman injured in Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman injured.

We’re told several shots were fired into a home in the 3300 block of Burlingame Avenue SW around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in what appears to be a drive-by shooting.

The 30-year-old woman was shot in the arm but police say her injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

So far there is no description of a suspect or the car they were driving in. If you have any information police call Wyoming Police or Silent Observer.