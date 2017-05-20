Woman injured in Wyoming shooting

Posted 6:50 AM, May 20, 2017, by

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman injured.

We’re told several shots were fired into a home in the 3300 block of Burlingame Avenue SW around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in what appears to be a drive-by shooting.

The 30-year-old woman was shot in the arm but police say her injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

So far there is no description of a suspect or the car they were driving in.  If you have any information police call Wyoming Police or Silent Observer.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s