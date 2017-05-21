× Armed suspect forces his way inside home and demands drugs

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek are searching for a man they say forced his way into a home with a gun and demanded drugs from the victim.

It happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of Dahlia Drive.

Police say the suspect quickly fled the scene and was last seen going towards Target Plaza.

He is only being described as a white man possibly in his 20’s wearing a mask and a University of Michigan baseball cap, dark boots, with blue jeans and a black sweater.

If anyone has information to assist the case, please call Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888 or Calhoun County Dispatch.