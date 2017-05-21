× Biggest food truck rally planned in GR Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking for something fun to do today, the biggest Grand Rapids food truck rally is set to take over downtown Sunday.

More than 20 food trucks will take part in the Roll’n Out Food Truck Rally with food from crepes to tacos even barbecue.

The event runs today from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Heartside Park. Some trucks are offering three dollar tastings on some of their menu items.

In addition to tons of food, there will also be movies playing in the park.