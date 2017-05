× Crews responding to boat fire on marina

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Dispatchers with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says crews a responding to a fire on Grand Isle Marina.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Grand Isle Drive in Grand Haven.

Officials say between one and three boats are on fire but it is not clear how the blaze started.

