Hit-and-run driver sought near Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 131 on Saturday.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, the MSP Marshall Post’s White Pigeon Detachment was called to investigate a single-vehicle hit-and-run crash along U.S. 131 near M-216 in St. Joseph County. The investigation showed that a driver had been northbound on 131 north of Three Rivers when the vehicle left the roadway and struck several small trees in a residential yard.

Troopers say debris at the scene indicates the vehicle is a mid to late 1990s Dodge Stratus or Chrysler Cirrus of an unknown color.

They say it is expected the vehicle sustained extensive cosmetic front-end damage in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.