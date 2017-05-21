Kalamazoo police: man killed in shooting, another injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man was killed after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo.

Police say it happened near Burdick and Clay Street. A 36-year-old man was found there with a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to the hospital.

About 30 minutes later, a second victim of the shooting was admitted into the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 26-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

