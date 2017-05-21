× Scholarship named after Western Michigan president Dunn

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A scholarship for medical school students has been named after Western Michigan University President John M. Dunn.

The school says Saturday that the scholarship will cover more than $100,000 in annual tuition for eligible Western Michigan graduates who are admitted into the Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine degree program.

The scholarship fund is endowed with $2.2 million in contributions from community leaders, Western Michigan University trustees, and Borgess Health and Bronson Healthcare.

Dunn is founding chair of the medical school board. He is expected to retire July 31 after 10 years as Western Michigan’s president.

The school says Dunn sparked community interest in the creation of a medical school during his 2007 State of the University address.

The university and medical school are in Kalamazoo in southwestern Michigan.