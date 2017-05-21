Union City residents advised to be cautions after sewage spill

UNION CITY, Mich. — A sewage spill has Union City officials warning residents to be careful when going near the water.

The Union City Public Works department says between 75,000 to 100,000 gallons of partially treated sewage was discharged into the river Sunday morning after a power outage at the Hillsdale Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Hillsdale is about 35 miles upstream from Union City. The city says they’re not sure if the spill will directly affect them yet but are asking residents to be cautious anyway.