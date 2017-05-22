2017 Tribute on the Grand needs volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Tribute on the Grand is coming back to Grand Rapids after a successful first year and are looking for volunteers.

Founders Brewing Co and FOX 17 are partnering up to host the event this summer to raise money for Grand Rapids Whitewater to help restore the river. Last year, more than $200,000 was raised.

The event is free to the public and will feature a lot of Founders beer along with local bands and national tribute bands. It'll also have a one-of-a-kind beer dinner on the Blue Bridge overlooking the Grand River.

The event needs at least 80 volunteers to help pull of the celebration. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can register here. Each volunteer will be given perks, like a t-shirt, a beer ticket per shift, and a meal for every two shifts worked.

Volunteers must be at least 21 years old.

The 2017 Tribute on the Grand festival will be Saturday, August 19 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park downtown.