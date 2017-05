× Police asking for help in locating stolen ATV

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Police are asking for help in locating a stolen ATV in Allegan County.

It happened on Friday at the Big Curve Gas Station in Saugatuck.

Police say it’s a 2016 Yamaha 4-wheel, yellow in color and black on top. It’s a YXZ model and has custom built windshield with flag pole on front with 2” ball hitch on front and back.

If you have any information call 1-800-554-3633.