Home repairs remain unfinished 2.5 years, $6k later

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Charlotte Washington's Bemis Avenue home holds a lot of history for her family. The 81-year-old said her father bought it at a time when African-Americans couldn't buy homes in certain neighborhoods in Grand Rapids.

Beverly Day, Washington's daughter said, "[Grandfather] worked as a baker, and he was an entrepreneur and he had to give the money to someone else who was of a different color to buy the home for him and my grandmother."

The home is a family heirloom. So when Washington decided to make fixes on the property in October 2015, she said she called up a friend, contractor Jerome "Jerry" Sorrells. They wrote up an agreement, and she paid him $6,000 to do various repairs.

But two-and-a-half years later, the family showed the Problem Solvers a home that's in shambles. Sorrells allegedly did minimal work and left lots of damage. That includes holes in the walls, wires exposed, and even left some of his equipment behind.

"He said he wanted more money. He wanted some more money cause he needed more money to do the repairs," Washington said.

Day said of her call to Sorrells, "I said, 'Sir, what did you do with the $6,000.'"

Day said she flew up to Grand Rapids from Texas just to speak with the Problem Solvers. She provided us with documentation of all her mother's efforts to get this resolved, including an assessment from an inspector in 2015 who looked into the mess allegedly left behind by Sorrells.

The family said the city condemned the property.

"She put her car up for a loan to get this done, and he just took such advantage of her," Day said tearfully.

The family said Sorrells' wife even demanded Washington pay him more money. That's despite the fact, he allegedly broke the contract.

Day reached out to the FOX 17 Problem Solvers for help after seeing our stories on former attorney Matthew Herman online. The Problem Solvers got Herman to refund another woman who he allegedly neglected to do work for.

Ironically, Washington said she also paid former attorney Matt Herman to help her recover funds from Sorrells. However, Herman allegedly never filed court documents.

"I've been trying to reach [Herman]. I have not been able to reach him all," Washington said.

Day said, "I love the expose you did on Matt Herman. Oh my God. I loved that. I loved that! I was going like 'yes'."

She added, "And I flew into town just for this."

"You guys just look like the only help that my mom can have. I reached out because this is my last hope," Day said.

Washington said, "I've got God in my heart, and it's really helped me. And just that... all that amount of money for me, that's a lot of money."

So the Problem Solvers called Sorrells.

On the phone, he said, "My memory is shot now. So a whole lot of things I don't remember."

The 80-year-old said he didn't know who Washington was. He then put his daughter on the phone.

April Sorrells said, "Who are you?"

She hung up after I identified myself and my news station.

We spoke with April Sorrells again. She said her father is elderly, and his business is now closed.

"Beat a dead horse if you want to," Ms. Sorrells said.

When asked how we're beating a dead horse. She repeated "beat a dead horse."

Mr. Sorrells then called the Problem Solvers back with a different tune.

"I did make the commitment, and I'm aware of that," Jerry Sorrells said.

He added, "That's a nice lady. That lady is very nice. I know she's gone through. I'm going to report to you x,y, z. I'm gonna do that."

Sorrells said he plans to get that work done within the next 2 months. We’ll be sure to follow up.