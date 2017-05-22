Morning Buzz: Students works to break the s’mores-making world record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Even with the tricky weather, lots of people filled their bellies at the Roll’n Out Food Truck Fest in Grand Rapids.

More than 200 food trucks parked along Ionia Avenue at Heartside Park, right next to the Downtown Market on Sunday.

It was the first year for the event, and people got to try everything from gourmet grilled cheese and tacos, to soul food and crepes.

Each food truck offered $3 tasting portions, for the official launch of food truck season in the city.

Food themed movies were also playing in the park throughout the day, and 22 local artists sold their work.

Organizers say they hope this will become an annual event.

2. The Great Lakes Kite Festival wrapped up in Grand Haven on Sunday.

The 29th annual event is the largest of its kind in the Midwest, with world famous stunt kite fliers, and massive others filling out the lakeshore skyline.

Flyers come in from all over the U.S. and Canada for the event.

3. Hundreds of people in Cedar Springs laced up their shoes to help a local family whose two sons are battling cancer.

200 runners started at Cedar Springs Middle School and ran a 5K that ended at the Ricker Family’s home, with Brison Ricker giving high fives to the racers.

He has a rare form of an incurable brain cancer, and his brother Preston was diagnosed with Thyroid cancer.

Sunday’s run also raised more than $12,000 to help with the family’s medical bills.

4. The Greatest Show on Earth is official history, after taking its final bow on Sunday night.

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus performed its very last show in Uniondale, New York.

The owners announced earlier this year that they would bring the curtain down on the show. They blamed high costs and declining ticket sales, especially since phasing out their famous elephant show.

It was scrapped after animal rights groups criticized the circus for its treatment of animals.

Ringling Brothers had been in business for 146 years.

5. Some 7th graders are hoping to beat a record that involved everyone’s favorite campfire snack.

Students at a school in Pennsylvania tried to break the Guinness World Record for making the most s’mores at the same time.

The current record is 423. But more than 700 kids gathered to try and melt that down and get into the pages of Guinness.

It will take some time to figure out if they broke the record.