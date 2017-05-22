New Holland Brewing Co. bringing back “retired” beers to celebrate 20th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Holland Brewing Company is celebrating their 20th anniversary with Hatter Days Street Party and throwback beers.

Hatter Days is an annual event that celebrates New Holland's anniversary and the beer that put them on the map: The Mad Hatter IPA.

The event will have live music from local and national acts, lawn games, all-day acts from the Daredevil Circus, and more activities that are fun for the whole family.

New Holland Brewing Company will also be partnering with Kids' Food Basket for this event. Guests who bring in items from the KFB Wish List will be entered to win one of many prizes in the raffle.

In addition to celebrating their 20th anniversary, New Holland Brewing will be selling and serving their throwback beers. The throwback beers will be an assortment of fan and brewer favorites from the past 20 years. These retired brews will only be available during Hatter Days, so be sure to collect them while supplies last.

Retired beers up for sale include Kourage, Zoomer Wit, Y2K, Green Hornet, Jubiilee, and Blue Goat.

The Hatter Days Street Party will take place on June 10 beginning at 4 p.m. The party will take place at New Holland Brewing Pub on 8th Street in Holland.

For more information on the party and throwback beers, visit newhollandbrew.com.