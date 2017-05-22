Police: 19 dead, about 50 injured after explosion reported at Manchester Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, England – Police have confirmed that 19 people are dead and dozens more injured Monday after an explosion was reported at Manchester Arena.

Ariana Grande performed at the arena Monday night. Arena officials tweeted that the blast occurred as people were leaving the show, saying that it happened "outside the venue in a public place."

Emergency operators with the Greater Manchester Police Department were called around 10:30 p.m. Witnesses reported the sound of two blasts, according to CNN.

“Please avoid the area as first responders work tirelessly. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as possible,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

