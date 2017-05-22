× Police investigating after reported armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza on Leonard St.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking for the person who reportedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Leonard NW in Grand Rapids.

Police say the suspected entered the store and demanded money.A weapon was implied, but never seen.

The suspect is described as a thin black male, wearing all black.

If you have any information, call (616)-456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.