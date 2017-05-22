Live – Ford Motor Co. introduces former Steelcase CEO as new Ford CEO

Russia facing ban from Paralympics for 2018 Games

Posted 9:37 AM, May 22, 2017, by

IMAGE COURTESY OF GETTY IMAGES

LONDON (AP) — The International Paralympic Committee says there is a “strong chance” that Russia will be banned from the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang because of the country’s doping scandal.

Russia has been suspended from the Paralympic movement since August 2016, ahead of the Rio de Janeiro Games. The IPC says “a number of key criteria still need to be met” by Russia to “right the wrongs” reported by World Anti-Doping Agency investigators last year.

The IPC announced Monday that if the Russian Paralympic Committee “does not meet its obligations in full by early September then there is a strong chance it will not be allowed to enter its athletes” into the 2018 Paralympics.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s