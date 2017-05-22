Senior walk inspires Hudsonville teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - Seniors at Hudsonville High School walked through the halls at Baldwin Street Middle School in their caps and gowns for the district's first senior walk.

It was a heartwarming moment for the seniors as hundreds of 6th-8th graders lined the halls to clap for and high five this year's graduates.

Joel Olson, principal at the middle school, says it's a way to celebrate the seniors for all their accomplishments while encouraging the middle school students to keep chasing their dreams.

"It's a chance to look back and celebrate but also to look ahead to where the next generation is going," Olson said.

Blake Harms, a graduating senior, says he plans on studying meteorology at Valparaiso University, Indiana. Harms told FOX 17 the walk was one filled with pride.

"It brings back a lot of good memories," Harms said. "We've walked these halls, sat at these tables and went to these classes. It's neat to see who's stepping in our shoes."

School officials say they're hoping to make the senior walk a tradition. Hudsonville's graduation is Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m.