Sheckler pitches well at Fifth Third Ballpark

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- In his second appearance as a professional at Fifth Third Ballpark, Sparta native Ben Sheckler pitched well. The former Cornerstone pitcher who currently pitches for the TinCaps in the Padres organization, went 4 innings and struck out 4 allowing just 1 run. Scheckler entered the game with hit team down 11-0. The Whitecaps won the game 12-2.
