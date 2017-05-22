South Christian, TK play to 1-1 tie

Posted 11:10 PM, May 22, 2017, by

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich -- South Christian and Thornapple-Kellogg tied 1-1 in double overtime in girls soccer Monday night. With the win South Christian gets at least a share of the OK Gold title, TK can share it with a win at Forest Hills Eastern on Wednesday.

