HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen was struck by a vehicle near Harbor Lights Middle School Monday morning.

The report came in around 7:19 a.m. and police responded to find a 14-year-old hit in front of the school.

The teen was conscious and breathing when officials arrived on the scene, according to dispatch.

The teen’s current condition is unknown at this time.