Tickets now on sale for Barn Theatre’s 71st season

Michigan's oldest professional summer theatre just announced their 71st season of plays and musicals for the 2017 season.

The Barn Theatre continues its mission of bringing professional and high quality theater to West Michigan, with popular titles that the whole family will enjoy.

As they kick off the 71st season, they'll be hosting the benefit gala "A Lot of Song and a Little Dance." Actors from the Barn will take guests behind the scenes of the theater, as well as a special preview of their 71st season.

The event will take place on June 3 at 8 p.m. and cost $40 per person.

Here's the list of performance dates for Barn Theatre's 71st season:

Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

June 13 - 25

Backstage Xperience production – June 15, 16, 21, 22, 23

The Buddy Holly Story

June 27 – July 9

Queen's We Will Rock You

July 11 - 23

The Lion in Winter

July 25 – August 6

ADULT Backstage Xperience show. Dates TBA.

Disney's Newsies

August 8 - 20

Backstage Xperience production - August 10, 11, 16, 17, 18

Rent

August 22 – September 3

The Backstage Xperience provides an educational opportunity for theater lovers to understand how behind-the-scenes action works. For more information on this opportunity, email BsX@barntheatreschool.org.

The Barn Theatre is located on Highway M-96 between Augusta and Galesburg.

Performances will take place Tuesday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets for each performance cost $37.

To purchase tickets or for more information on show times, call (269)-731-4121.