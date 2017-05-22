Two people shot at Sparta car dealership

SPARTA, Mich. — Police are responding to reports of two people allegedly shot at the Sparta Chevrolet on Sparta Avenue near M-37 in Kent County.

According to officials, the alleged shooter called 911 and alerted police to the incident that occurred just before 3:30 a.m.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. Michigan State Police will be handling the investigation.

