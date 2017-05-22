UK police: ‘a number of fatalities’ at Ariana Grande concert

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
LONDON (AP) — Police says there are “a number of fatalities” after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night.
There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer.
Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.