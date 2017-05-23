Battle Creek builder accused of taking $4k, not doing any work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Lynda Smith said contractor Brandon Jacox has put her in dire financial straits. He owns BC Remodel and Roofing in Battle Creek.

"This is probably the worst leak. It's starting to bubble and warp towards the top there," Smith pointed out.

She showed us leaks in her kitchen ceiling that she said should be fixed by now after hiring Jacox in early March. Smith said she asked for recommendations for a contractor on Facebook.

"Oddly enough, I ended up knowing the owner from many years ago. So I thought he was helping me; I was helping him. Unfortunately, right after the contract, no products delivered, no services done," Smith explained.

She paid Jacox $4,050 dollars upfront in early March. Smith said Jacox agreed in writing to have the project done by the weekend of March 25th, the 29th at the latest. She said she also paid $260 dollars to rent a dumpster for the work.

Smith said she reached out to the FOX 17 Problem Solvers "because it's excuse after excuse."

She added, "I'm scared to refinance my house. I've got three kids. I'm a single mom."

"I don't want to say I'm looking for a miracle, but I'm hoping he sees it and does the right thing," Smith said tearfully.

Public records show Brandon Jacox was charged with breaking and entering in 2013. Records also show several civil judgements against him, including nearly $13,000 awarded to a local school district and $20,000 for another customer.

After calling and leaving Jacox a message, we drove to his last known address in Battle Creek where we learned he had been evicted. We called him again. Jacox said weather has been an issue and that other jobs are also delayed. He also said his bank account is frozen because of another situation he's in.

Smith just wants her money back and to share her experience.

She said, "So hopefully this puts a kibosh to him, unfortunately, doing dishonest and wrong to people."

Smith also filed a police report and is pursuing criminal charges since Jacox did absolutely nothing. She also learned he doesn't have a contractor's license, even though she said he claimed to have one.

FOX 17 spoke with the Better Business Bureau which states to make sure a contractor is licensed, bonded and insured.

John Masterson with the BBB said, “Licensed means they are obviously adhering to state regulatory policies. Bonded means that you the consumer are covered by money if there is any issues, and then insured means that their workers and their work, and their business is insured."

To verify a contractor is licensed with the state, just click here: https://www.lara.michigan.gov/colaLicVerify/lName.jsp

Type their name and click 'Residential Builders' from the drop down menu next to 'Profession'.