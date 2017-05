WALKER, Mich. — More than 1,700 people are without power Tuesday night and an intersection shut down after a power line fell across the road.

Kent County Dispatch says a transformer on a utility pole blew, causing a power line to fall near where 3 Mile and Alpine Ave intersect, shutting it down as crews clean it up.

According to the Consumer’s Energy outage map, power can be expected to be restored around 11 p.m.