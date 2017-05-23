Dogs found mutilated in Detroit now on the road to recovery

DETROIT, Mich– A pair of dogs found mutilated in the Motor City are continuing to recover from their injuries.

Chandler is a six week old puppy who was found bleeding in Chandler Park earlier this month. The Detroit Dog Rescue took him in, and said he had a gash to his abdomen and that his reproductive organs were hanging out of his body. They believe the injuries were the result of a botched neutering, most likely without any anesthesia.

Chandler has undergone surgery to repair his damaged genitals and is now recovering with the executive director of the Detroit Dog Rescue. They’re hoping to get him acclimated to other dogs and humans so he can eventually be adopted.

Meanwhile, another dog found mutilated in Detroit received some much-needed dental work this week. Logan was rescued by the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue after he wandered up to a resident’s home for help.

Officials say someone cut off part of Logan’s ears and ground his teeth down to the gums, exposing nerves. They believe Logan was most likely used as a bait dog for fighting.

This week, Logan was taken to a specialist at the University of Illinois where he underwent dental surgery. He’s now recovering from the procedure.

A $2,000 reward is being offered to find Logan’s attacker, as well as the person who mutilated Chandler.

Anyone with information on Logan’s case should call Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue at 248-906-9022.

If you know anything about Chandler’s attacker call Detroit Dog Rescue at 313-458-8014.