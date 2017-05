Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Nate Robbins from Sparta high school and Alex Wilkinson from Thornapple-Kellogg high school won $2500 scholarships Tuesday night at Fox Kia Hyndai in Grand Rapids.

30 student athletes were selected as Fox Motors prep athletes of the week throughout the 2016-2017 school year and Robbins and Wilkinson were chosen as scholarship winners in a random drawing.