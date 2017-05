Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich.-- Bring your four-legged friend to downtown Grand Rapids and walk for a cause.

Diane Whyatt from Pet-Agree Pet Sitting/Dog Walking and Janelle McFarlane from Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue invite the community out for a special dog walk.

The event takes place Tuesday, May 23. Come on down for dinner and drinks on the dog-friendly patio at One Trick Pony. The walk begins at 6:30 pm and goes to Rosa Parks Circle.

Money raised will benefit Hearts Of Hope Dog Rescue.