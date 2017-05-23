Kids can become a gymnast, dancer or ninja at For the Kidz summer camps

Posted 11:11 AM, May 23, 2017, by

There are so many options when it comes to summer camps for kids around West Michigan, and For The Kidz Gymnastics has many unique camps to keep the kids active this summer.

For The Kidz Gymnastics has great new camps where the kids can learn so much more than gymnastics. This year they've added dance classes and a ninja course, giving kids experiences they won't get anywhere else.

The best part about their summer camps is that parents don't have to worry about the weather causing problems for summer camp plans. All the camps are held inside their giant facility. Here's a list of camps For The Kidz has to offer:

For The Kidz is located at 1391 Gezon Parkway in Wyoming.

To register the kids for any of these classes or for more information, call (616)-726-7979 or visit forthekidz.com.

