GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Former Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson spent Tuesday speaking to people about his fight with Parkinson's Disease at DeVos Performance Hall.

Gibson's doctor is in Grand Rapids and he spend time here both receiving treatment and watching his son Cam play for the Whitecaps.

Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson's in April of 2015, he continue to serve as a Tigers analyst for FOX Sports Detroit.