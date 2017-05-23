× Locational markers to help aide rescue crews along Muskegon Pier

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Locational markers will be placed along Pier Marquette Beach to help aid crews during search and rescue missions.

Officials say the large markers have white numbers on a red background and are posted on top of 14’ poles so they will be visible from the beach and the road. Highly visible signs should make it easy for 911 callers to direct emergency responders to exactly where an incident is occurring, according to a press release from the Muskegon Department of Public Safety. Seven signs will be installed along the beach from the pier to the North all the way to the Kite Surfing building at the South end of the beach.

“The locational markers will improve response time to 911 calls at Pere Marquette Beach. In water emergencies, minutes count. These markers will help save lives,” said Jeffrey Lewis, Muskegon Public Safety Director.

The markers will be placed May 24th.