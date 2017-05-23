Morning Buzz: A festival completely dedicated to bacon is making its way to Ann Arbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Bacon lovers need to head to the east side of the state for a celebration dedicated the tasty meat at Camp Bacon.

It's a five-day event, where bacon-enthusiast get to eat bacon and learn about its history, so guests can feed their minds as well as their bellies.

There will also be a film fest that will focus on women in the Southern food industry.

The event runs from May 31 to June 4 in Ann Arbor, and all the money raised at the event goes to two nonprofits in the Ann Arbor Area.

For ticket prices and a complete schedule of what’s happening at the five-day festival, head to zingermanscampbacon.com.

2. The Grand Rapids Griffins are hoping the move to home ice will give them an edge in the Western Conference Finals.

The Griffins and The Barracuda split the first two games in San Jose.

The next three games of the best-of-seven series will be held at Van Andel Arena, with Game 3 set for Wednesday.

The winner of the series advances to the Calder Cup finals.

3. Those sticking around the area for Memorial Day will love the discount being offered by John Ball Zoo.

The Zoo is partnering with Edward Jones to offer admission for $5.29 as part of “Save for Education Day” and Edward Jones’ “529 College Savings Plan.”

Coupons can be found on the zoo’s website or at any Edward Jones location.

The zoo is also encouraging people to wear college gear.

4. The community has the chance to help restore the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids at Founders and Fox 17’s annual Tribute on the Grand this summer.

Fox 17 is teaming up with Founders Brewing to raise money for Grand Rapids White Water and The Grassroots effort to restore the river.

The event is on August 19 at Ah-Nab-Awan Park.

There will be Tribute Bands, a sponsorship beer pairing dinner on the Blue Bridge, and plenty of Founders beer.

To sign up, click here.

5. One lucky person in London found a ring that’s worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The anonymous person bought the ring for $13 back in the 80’s, but only just decided to have it appraised.

Apparently the person thought it was just costume jewelry, but the stone turned out to be a genuine diamond. The stone weighed in at a little more than 26 Carats and is worth $456,000.

The ring is set to be auctioned off on June 7.