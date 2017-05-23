Police searching NE Grand Rapids for parole absconder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are currently searching a section of northeast Grand Rapids for a parole absconder who may have connections to a woman’s death from Monday.

Police are currently outside the Grand Rapids Public School University at 1400 Fuller NE. They are advising that people avoid the area while they are conducting their search.

A woman’s body was found in Grand Rapids Monday behind the Lake Forest Apartments. Police say her death is not considered suspicious, but her car was found to be stolen. The man police are searching for was spotted on foot in the area Tuesday.

We have a crew on the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.