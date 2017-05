KENTWOOD, Mich. – The Kelloggsville Public Schools have been locked down Tuesday after a student reportedly stole a handgun from a relative on Monday.

The district says that the Middle School student did not report to school Tuesday. Kentwood Police are currently looking for the student.

The district says that all their buildings have been locked down today, but students are attending their regular classes as scheduled.

The district is updating parents on through their Facebook page.