Students evacuated from Muskegon Catholic School; some report breathing problems

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Muskegon Catholic School students are being sent home and the building is being evacuated after some students reported breathing issues.

The school sent an alert to parents to pick up their students at the stadium. Some students have reported having breathing issues.

According to the school, the fire department is inspecting the building. Any students who developed breathing issues were taken to Hackley Hospital for evaluation.

We’ll have more details when they become available.