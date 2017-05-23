Students evacuated from Muskegon Catholic School; some report breathing problems

Posted 10:57 AM, May 23, 2017, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Muskegon Catholic School students are being sent home and the building is being evacuated after some students reported breathing issues.

The school sent an alert to parents to pick up their students at the stadium. Some students have reported having breathing issues.

According to the school, the fire department is inspecting the building.  Any students who developed breathing issues were taken to Hackley Hospital for evaluation.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s