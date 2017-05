× Suspect identified and charged in Holland stabbing

HOLLAND, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in relation to an alleged stabbing in Holland on Friday.

Authorities say Kris Alexander was charged on one count of felonious assault on Monday.

The Holland Department of Public Safety was called to 16th Street and Central Ave at 4:36 p.m. Friday.  Officers found three stabbing victims at the scene. However, two of them were treated at the scene for very minor injuries.