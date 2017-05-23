Viewer tip crucial in 1 of 2 featured fugitive arrests

Posted 4:54 PM, May 23, 2017, by , Updated at 04:55PM, May 23, 2017

Larry Raymond & Angelo Turner (Photos: U.S. Marshals and Kent County Jail)

WEST MICHIGAN – The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force has announced the arrest of two suspects recently featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted.

Larry Dean Raymond, 60, was arrested in Pinellas County, Florida following a FOX17 viewer tip that led authorities to his location on Saturday.  He’s currently being held in Florida, awaiting extradition to Michigan to face charges for a parole violation.

Raymond was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in late January 2017, wanted on the parole violation charge since December 2016.  Raymond, who also goes by the names Larry Snoderly and/or Ralph Snoderly, has prior arrests including burglary/larceny, forgery and fraud on his record.  Those arrests were in 7 different states.

Angelo Dior Turner, 24, was arrested by officers with the Wyoming Police Department on Monday.  Details of the arrest weren’t immediately disclosed.

Turner was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted about two months ago, also wanted on parole violations.  Authorities say is set to face charges on failure to pay child support as well.

