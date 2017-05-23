Viewer tips crucial in featured fugitive arrests

WEST MICHIGAN – The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force has announced the arrest of two suspects recently featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted.

Larry Dean Raymond, 60, was arrested in Pinellas County, Florida following a FOX17 viewer tip that led authorities to his location on Saturday. He’s currently being held in Florida, awaiting extradition to Michigan to face charges for a parole violation.

Raymond was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in late January 2017, wanted on the parole violation charge since December 2016. Raymond, who also goes by the names Larry Snoderly and/or Ralph Snoderly, has prior arrests including burglary/larceny, forgery and fraud on his record. Those arrests were in 7 different states.

Angelo Dior Turner, 24, was arrested by officers with the Wyoming Police Department on Monday. Federal authorities say they received a tip that Turner was inside the Big Top Market off Clyde Park on Monday. Uniformed officers responded and arrested Turner in the parking lot as he was getting into his vehicle to leave.

Investigators say the tip came from a FOX17 and Silent Observer viewer.

Turner was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted about two months ago, also wanted on parole violations. Authorities say is set to face charges on failure to pay child support as well.