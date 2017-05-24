Authorities: 2 dead in suspicious fire at Detroit group home

Posted 8:09 AM, May 24, 2017, by

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say two people have been found dead following a suspicious fire at Detroit adult group home.

The fire started late Tuesday at the house on the city’s east side and a man and woman were reported dead. Names weren’t immediately released.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell says the fire started in the living room area of the house and the cause is under investigation. He says arson investigators are calling the fire “suspicious.” Broadcasters say the dead were on the second floor when the fire started.

Several other people escaped from the home, including a woman that Fornell says was lying in the front yard when firefighters arrived. Fornell says she was taken to a hospital as a precaution after suffering from what he described as an “anxiety attack.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s