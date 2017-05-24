GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Davenport softball team is in Florida preparing for the NAIA World Series. The 47-8 Panthers will be the fourth seed in the tournament and will play their first game on Friday.
Davenport Prepares for NAIA World Series
